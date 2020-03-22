Moeed Yusuf tells overseas Pakistanis not to return amid coronavirus pandemic

Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on National Security Dr Moeed Yousuf on Sunday advised overseas Pakistanis against returning to the country owing to the coronavirus pandemic, which has left three people dead and over 600 infected and disrupted international flight operations in the country.



"Overseas Pakistanis should not return to Pakistan for two weeks," Yusuf said during a press conference alongside Dr Zafar Mirza.



"Pakistan's airspace will remain closed for international flights till April 4, 2020," he added, stressing on the need to be cautious and vigilant in light of the growing coronavirus cases in the country.



The government, Yusuf added, was working with all relevant airlines and authorities on a solution for those stuck in transit and would likely address the concerns soon. According to him, overseas Pakistanis stranded due to transit were in the United Arab Emirates, Qatar, Thailand, and Turkey.

"We are constantly working and in touch with all officials," he said. "Most of these passengers do not have a coronavirus [test result] certificate.

"I would request that it is not possible for the government to create a provision for those stuck in transit and please do not take a flight to Pakistan.

"We can take measures to ensure that virus does not travel through the airports. Till April 4, the Pakistani airspace will remain closed," the special assistant added.