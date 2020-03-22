Amitabh Bachchan alleged of attempted murder and abduction?

Bollywood’s veteran actor Amitabh Bachchan is adored far and wide but it looks like the actor seems to be involved in his fair share of controversies as well.

A circulating report suggests that the Black actor was once accused by his former costar Parveen Babi of attempting to kidnap and murder her.

The late actor had left Bollywood taken aback with the startling revelations about BigB and had also taken legal action by filing an FIR against the Namak Halal actor.

However, Bachchan had his record cleared after it was found that Babi had been suffering from schizophrenia.

Bachchan had addressed the allegations in an interview later, saying: "The nature of her illness was such that she was terrified of people and was prone to all sorts of excessive delusions and hallucinations."

"Most of my films with Parveen were superbly successful. The audience liked us as a pair. She brought in a new, bohemian kind of leading lady to the screen. We'd work on all these films and go our own way. But because we belonged to the same social circle we'd visit each other, listen to music. She was a very fun loving, light-hearted person. Always full of joie de vivre,” he said.

“She never interfered with anyone's work. On the sets, you barely knew she was around. She completely minded her own business. What happened to her is really sad. I feel very bad for her. We'd meet socially very often,” he added.

Parveen passed away in January of 2005 at her home where she had lived her final days in absolute isolation.