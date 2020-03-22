No evidence of chloroquine preventing coronavirus but consulting experts: Dr Zafar Mirza

ISLAMABAD: SAPM on Health Dr Zafar Mirza said Sunday evening there was no evidence that using chloroquine was effective in preventing one from coronavirus but that the government was consulting experts in this regard.



Addressing a press conference here in the federal capital, Dr Mirza said reports were rife these days that chloroquine could be used to treat coronavirus. "We are consulting experts on whether chloroquine can be used to treat the [corona] virus," he said.

However, there was no evidence yet that using chloroquine would prevent one from getting coronavirus, the special assistant told the media.



He noted that there was a ban on the export of anti-malaria drug and that Pakistan had ample stock of chloroquine.

Dr Mirza also clarified the number of coronavirus cases in Pakistan and explained the province-wide breakdown. "The suspected coronavirus cases total 5,650, whereas the confirmed are 646. Three people have died of coronavirus so far.

"Sindh has 292 cases, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa 31, Gilgit-Baltistan 55, Azad Jammu and Kashmir one, Islamabad Capital Territory 11, Punjab 152, and Balochistan 104," he added.

The SAPM said the data was "compiled through extremely reliable monitoring" and that it would be updated on the government's website on an hourly basis.

"We will train 5,000 doctors to treat coronavirus," he added.