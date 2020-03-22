Ananya Panday takes coronavirus curfew as an opportunity for THIS reason

Indian actress Ananya Panday enjoyed with her sister Rysa at home as they took Coronavirus curfew as an opportunity



The Student Of The Year actress took to Instagram to share adorable photos with sister.

She wrote, “we baked cookies!! (and by “we” I mean @rysapanday baked cookies -I just danced around the kitchen and ate chocolate chips #StayHome #StaySafe #JantaCurfew.”

On the work front, Ananya Panday was last seen in Pati Patni Aur Woh opposite Kartik Aaryan.

The film hit the screens in December 2019 and collected over 115 crore at the box office.