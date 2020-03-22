close
Sun Mar 22, 2020
Web Desk
March 22, 2020

Katrina Kaif shares top ways to curtail the spread of COVID-19

Web Desk
Sun, Mar 22, 2020
Kartrina Kaif opens up on how to squash the spread of COVID-19. Phtoto: VOGUE India 

Katrina Kaif recently shared a video through her social media where she spoke at lengths about the COVID-19 pandemic and how it is affecting millions across the globe.

“I am recording this messages at home and I hope you are seeing this at home. Social distancing and staying at home are two critical steps to help stop the spread of the coronavirus.”

“The next 10 to 15 days are extremely crucial. Please avoid all public places, public transport like trains and buses. We all must do our bit to help fight in this crisis and please follow the instructions issued by the state government. Stay home. Stay safe.(sic)”

Check out the video below:


