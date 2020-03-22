Katrina Kaif shares top ways to curtail the spread of COVID-19

Katrina Kaif recently shared a video through her social media where she spoke at lengths about the COVID-19 pandemic and how it is affecting millions across the globe.

“I am recording this messages at home and I hope you are seeing this at home. Social distancing and staying at home are two critical steps to help stop the spread of the coronavirus.”

“The next 10 to 15 days are extremely crucial. Please avoid all public places, public transport like trains and buses. We all must do our bit to help fight in this crisis and please follow the instructions issued by the state government. Stay home. Stay safe.(sic)”

