Alia Bhatt takes an exit from 'RRR' over coronavirus?

Bollywood star Alia Bhatt seems to be the latest celebrity facing the brunt of coronavirus as she seems to have been dropped from Rajamouli’s RRR.

While film and TV productions across the world are brought to a halt over the coronavirus pandemic, the Raazi star’s next seems to have also fallen prey.

The Rajamouli-directorial was snowed under a plethora of problems from casting to schedule as British actor Daisy Edgar Jones backed out while Ramcharan Teja also injured himself.

Now, word on the street is that Alia may drop out of RRR.

A source was cited by Deccan Chronicle as saying: Alia was to shoot for Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Gangubai Kathiawadi through March and then join Rajamouli’s unit in Hyderabad in April. But now, with all shootings cancelled, she has re-shuffled her dates.”

“As she is the main cast of Bhansali’s film and has a smaller role in Rajamouli’s, she may end up not doing Rajamouli’s film at all,” the insider added.