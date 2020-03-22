Kanika Kapoor gets three FIRS lodged against her over 'irresponsible behaviour'

Kanika Kapoor, India's acclaimed playback singer has been drawing censure from all around for the negligence she showed before getting diagnosed with coronavirus.

And while she has been at the receiving end of ample censure, legal action too had been taken with an FIR lodged against her. And as per the latest intel, two more have been filed against the singer over her irresponsible behavior.

Lucknow’s Chief Medical Officer (CMO) Narendra Kumar Agarwal filed the FIR against her at the Sarojini Nagar Police Station in Lucknow under Indian Penal Code’s Sections (disobedience of an order duly promulgated by a public servant), 269 (negligently acting in a way likely to spread the infection of any disease dangerous to life), and 270 (malignant act likely to spread the infection of any disease dangerous to life).

Deputy Commissioner of Police Central, Lucknow, Dinesh Kumar Singh attested the news saying: “On the basis of the CMO’s complaint, an FIR was lodged against Kapoor on charges of negligently committing an act likely to spread the infection of any disease dangerous to life, a malignant act likely to spread infection of disease dangerous to life, and disobeying an order duly promulgated by a public servant.”

Apart from that, the other two complaints were filed at the Hazratganj Police Station and Gomti Nagar Police Station.

Giving an update on her health, Kanika told an Indian publication that she has not been receiving proper treatment at the hands of the doctors.

"I am so hungry, I haven’t even taken the medicine that I was supposed to till now. I have fever, I’ve informed them, but no one has attended to me," she said.

Kanika landed in India on March 9 from the UK and had travelled to Lucknow on March 11. Despite getting asked to self-quarantine herself, the singer had ignored the directives and had stayed at Lucknow’ Taj Mahal Hotel where she attended large public gatherings.

She later broke the news of her contracting the disease in a social media post: “For the past 4 days I have had signs of flu, I got myself tested and it came positive for Covid-19. My family and I are in complete quarantine now and following medical advice on how to move forward.”