Salman Khan opens up on the self-quarantine amid COVID-19 pandemic

Salman Khan recently joined hands with influencers and celebrities across the globe, in an initiative aimed at educating fans regarding proper safety and preventative measures amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

A day ahead of PM Modi’s Janta curfew, Salman took to his Instagram account to thank all who are taking part on the front lines, and working tirelessly for the sake of millions in their home country.

In the video, Salman began by saying, “Mera naam hai Salman Khan. Pehle to un sab ko thank you kehna chaahonga jo health mein ya police mei abhi tak kaam rahe hain (My name is Salman Khan. I would like to start by thanking all those who are still stepping out of their homes to help stem the spread of coronavirus pandemic).”

He requested everyone to practice social distancing in this troubling time, as it is the only possible way to save lives. “Appeal ye hai ki govt aapke liye aur hum sab ke liye bol rahi hai, Isko seriously lo aur afwahein mat phailao (My appeal is that you follow what the government is saying and don’t spread rumours).”

Commenting on the thought process many people share in regards to the pandemic’s alleged inability to hurt them, Salman stated, “Ye hamesha se problem hai, sabko lagta hai ke yeh hamare saath nahi hoga. Ye coronavirus kisiko bhi ho sakta hai, bas mein, train mei, market mein, har jagah, to kaheko pange le rahe ho bahar jaana hai (No one is safe from coronavirus and you can get infected anywhere).”

Before signing off, Salman sent out a plea to his followers to not treat this pandemic driven lockdown as a government issued holiday. “Ye public holiday nahi hai bhai, ye bahut serious mamla hai to ye sab band karo. Haath dho, mask pehno, protect karo apne aap ko, saaf suthre raho aur logon se dur raho. Ye sab karne mei kya dikkat hai aapko, agar jaan bach rahi hai saikdo logon ki, aapki khud ki to kya problem hai, ye zindagi ka saval hai (Follow all the necessary precautions and don’t go it. If this saves lives including your own then what is your problem? This is not a public holiday),”







