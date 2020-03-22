Sonam Kapoor's defense for Kanika Kapoor backfires as netizens shift their target

While all of India rebukes playback singer Kanika Kapoor over hiding her travel history and showing negligence while being diagnosed with COVID-19, there seems to have emerged a supporter for her in the midst of the fuming crowd.

Bollywood actor Sonam Kapoor stepped forward to defend the singer while she faces the wrath of the world over her ‘irresponsible behavior,’ but ended up becoming target of censure herself as well.

“Hey guys @TheKanikakapoor came back on the 9th. India was not self isolating but playing Holi,” Sonam tweeted.

Soon after the tweet had numerous fans presenting their counter arguments to the Khoobsurat actor as one social media user tweeted back: “When you’re advised self quarantine and you’re aware of the situations in other countries you ought to put others safety over your self interests.”

Another said: “Dear sonam stop normalising and generalising things,” while one added: “Atleast she should have took some precautions as she knew coronavirus was breakout in UK and in world.”

Meanwhile, Sonam herself has also self-quarantined herself after returning from London, UK with her husband Anand Ahuja.