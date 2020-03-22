Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja expecting their first child?

While Bollywood diva Sonam Kapoor self-isolates herself after she, along with husband Anand Ahuja returned from London, the actor has now caught the attention of the public after a viral video of her from self-quarantine.

The video making rounds on the internet shows the Khubsoorat actor speaking to her mother-in-law through her window as she isolates herself, wearing a white casual attire that has given birth to pregnancy rumours.

However, there seems to be no truth to the chitchats as a source was quoted by Pinkvilla dismissing the claims.



"The rumours of Sonam's pregnancy are false and baseless. People should check their facts and avoid publishing untrue stories,” the insider said.