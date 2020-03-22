Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja expecting their first child?

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
While Bollywood diva Sonam Kapoor self-isolates herself after she, along with husband Anand Ahuja returned from London, the actor has now caught the attention of the public after a viral video of her from self-quarantine.
The video making rounds on the internet shows the Khubsoorat actor speaking to her mother-in-law through her window as she isolates herself, wearing a white casual attire that has given birth to pregnancy rumours.
However, there seems to be no truth to the chitchats as a source was quoted by Pinkvilla dismissing the claims.
"The rumours of Sonam's pregnancy are false and baseless. People should check their facts and avoid publishing untrue stories,” the insider said.
