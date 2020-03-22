close
Sun Mar 22, 2020
Bollywood

Web Desk
March 22, 2020

Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja expecting their first child?

Bollywood

Web Desk
Sun, Mar 22, 2020
Sonam Kapoor can be seen wearing a white casual attire that has given birth to pregnancy rumours

While Bollywood diva Sonam Kapoor self-isolates herself after she, along with husband Anand Ahuja returned from London, the actor has now caught the attention of the public after a viral video of her from self-quarantine.

The video making rounds on the internet shows the Khubsoorat actor speaking to her mother-in-law through her window as she isolates herself, wearing a white casual attire that has given birth to pregnancy rumours.

However, there seems to be no truth to the chitchats as a source was quoted by Pinkvilla dismissing the claims.

"The rumours of Sonam's pregnancy are false and baseless. People should check their facts and avoid publishing untrue stories,” the insider said. 

