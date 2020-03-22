Sophie Turner gives fans access to her top secrets

Sophie Turner has found the way to keep herself busy during self-isolation as she has given fans access to some of her top secrets during a Q&A-hour.

Like others, the Game of Thrones actress has contained herself to home in wake of coronavirus pandemic. During this period, the actress gave fans access to her deepest thoughts as she invited followers on Instagram to probe her.

The 24-year-old actress shared a well lit snap of herself laying back on a sofa and welcomed fans and followers to "ask me a question" - and the star was quickly inundate with a range of enquiries.

And the loved - who is rumoured to be pregnant with her first child - has star made married life with 30-year-old musician Joe Jonas sound as idyllic as you may expect.

The star said she had recently eaten pasta, and identified Fruity Pebbles as he favourite breakfast cereal - adding: "thank you America" as she shared the information.



Asked what her favourite piece of ‘visual art’ she liked the most, Sophie declared her hunky hubby was the only "work of art" she wanted to see.

Another asked "What is your favorite JoBros song," - with the actress replying: "Fly WIth Me and Hesitate."

"The chocolate. The people. The humor. The fam and my gal$$," she replied when asked what she missed most about home.

