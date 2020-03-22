close
Sat Mar 21, 2020
March 22, 2020

Daniel Craig says he won't give a penny of his £125 million fortune to children

Sun, Mar 22, 2020

Daniel Craig has said that  he won't give even a single penny of his £125 million fortune to his children because the actor believes 'inheritance is distasteful.'

The James Bond star, 52, disclosed his  plan about his wealth, saying that he won't passing down his wealth to his daughters, including the two-year-old he shares with wife Rachel Weisz, 50.

Sharing his philosophy about the wealth he owns, Craig said: "Get rid of it or give it away before you go," adding that  'inheritance is distasteful.'

The 007 star, in a new interview, revealed: 'I don't want to leave great sums to the next generation' – after earning a reported £18million for his final James Bond film, No Time to Die.

He revealed: 'I dreamed of being all sorts of other things – Superman, Spider-Man, the Invisible Man, even a good old-fashioned cowboy.' 

He is father to daughter Ella, 28, who he shares with ex-wife Fiona Loudon, 51, and a child whose name hasn't been confirmed with current partner Rachel.   

