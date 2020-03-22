Komal Aziz Khan explains why she tested negative for coronavirus

Pakistani actress Komal Aziz Khan on Saturday tested negative for the novel coronavirus, days after she underwent a test for the COVID-19.

Komal was anxiously waiting for her test reports and her social media posts suggested that she was worried about her health condition.

The "Bharosa Pyar Tera" actress has finally received her reports and she breathed a sigh of relief that she was not infected by the deadly virus also known.

Taking to Instagram, the actress shared the good news with her fans and also explained how she managed to prevent the disease.

According to her Instagram story, she strictly followed the instructions being given by health experts to be safe from the virus.

"Tested negative! All those masks, sanitizing and distancing saved me. Still going into self-isolation to protect myself and my family," she wrote on Instagram.