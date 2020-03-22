Coronavirus outbreak: Section 144 imposed in Islamabad amid rise in cases

ISLAMABAD: The capital's administration on Saturday imposed Section 144 across the city in a bid to curb the spread of the novel coronavirus.

The section has been imposed in the province as restaurants and shopping malls have been ordered to close by 10:00pm in the city. However, meat shops and milk shops as well as tandoors have been exempted from the prohibition.



"However, this restriction will not apply to Pharmacies, Dispensaries, Clinics, Grocery Stores, Karyana Stores, Bakaries, Atta Chakkies, Tandoors, Milk Shops, Auto workshop, Petrol pumps, Chicken and meat shops, Mandis and Restaurant/food outlets for delivery and takeaways," read the notification.

According to the notification, the section has been imposed with immediate effect and will be in place for 15 days.

All those found violating the directives will face legal action.

Coronavirus affected toll in Islamabad rises to 10

The affected toll in the federal capital has risen to 10 as Pakistan reported 730 cases of the coronavirus on Saturday.

Other provinces have sprung into action to close down shopping malls, cinemas, picnic spots and hotels as the government appeals to citizens to practice social distancing.

Sindh government has indicated that it is about to impose a lockdown throughout the province. Sindh is currently the worst-affected province of the country, reporting 396 cases in total with 89 new cases reported in Sukkur on Saturday.

Punjab has closed shopping malls and public places as well as large markets for three days. Section 144 has also been imposed in Gilgit-Baltistan.

Globally, 185 countries have been affected, more than 11,000 people have died and more than 270,00 infected by the disease as it spreads rapidly to new territories.

The epicentre of the outbreak has now shifted to Europe, especially Italy, which is recording a rapid rise in new cases and deaths every day.