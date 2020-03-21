Katrina Kaif highlights importance of social-distancing in video message

Katrina Kaif on Saturday recorded a video message and shared it on her Instagram account, asking her fans to be responsible amid the coronavirus outbreak.

The actress in the video recorded at her home highlighted the importance of self-isolation in fighting the virus.

Here is what she says in her video message:



"I am recording this messages at home and I hope you are seeing this at home.

Social distancing and staying at home are two critical steps that help stop spread of the coronavirus.

The next 10 to 15 days are extremely crucial. Plz avoid all public places, public transport like trains and buses.

We all must do our bit to help fight this crises."