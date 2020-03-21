Sindh govt to take stern action on coronavirus with help from law enforcement: Murtaza Wahab

KARACHI: The Sindh government on Saturday sought help from the law enforcement agencies to implement its plans for the province in battling the coronavirus, Chief Minister Sindh's law adviser Murtaza Wahab said.

Wahab disclosed that the chief minister had discussed with Corps Commander Karachi, Governor Sindh, DG Rangers and IG Sindh the prospect of implementing the government's decision "of keeping people at their homes".



Speaking to Shahzad Iqbal on Geo News programme 'Naya Pakistan', Wahab said that the time had come to take some "strict decisions".

"Every state has to ensure strict decisions are taken during extraordinary circumstances. Insha'Allah, Sindh government will take tough decisions," he said, adding that a complete lockdown in the province was under consideration.

Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah had a day earlier appealed to the masses to avoid public gatherings and practice social distancing. The appeal from the chief minister has come at a time when dozens of new coronavirus cases are emerging each day from Sindh.

The number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Pakistan rose to 690 after new cases were reported on Saturday from throughout the country.

Sindh remains the worst affected with a total of 357 cases. Part of the surge was attributed to 89 new patients who have tested positive for the virus in Sukkur, the provincial health department said.