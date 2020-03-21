Self-isolation is helping us love each other in all ways and forms: Anushka Sharma

Tens of thousands of people have self-quarantined themselves amid the coronavirus crisis and are watching in horror as the deadly outbreak kills and infect people across the world.

Most of the showbiz and sports celebrities are using their social media accounts to create awareness among people about how to prevent the disease. Others are sharing feel-good stuff for their fans in these depressing times.

Indian cricket captain Viral Kohli and his wife Anushka Sharma are using their self-imposed isolation as a way to strengthen their bond.



Taking to Instagram, Anushka on Saturday shared a picture with Kohli with a caption that read: "Self-isolation is helping us love each other in all ways and forms."



