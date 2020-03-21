close
Sat Mar 21, 2020
Bollywood

Web Desk
March 21, 2020

Self-isolation is helping us love each other in all ways and forms: Anushka Sharma

Bollywood

Web Desk
Sat, Mar 21, 2020
Self-isolation is helping us love each other in all ways and forms: Anushka Sharma 

Tens of thousands of people have self-quarantined themselves amid the coronavirus crisis and are watching in horror as the deadly outbreak kills and infect people across the world.

Most of the showbiz and  sports  celebrities are using their social media accounts to create awareness among people about how to prevent the disease. Others are sharing feel-good stuff  for their fans in these depressing times.  

Indian cricket captain Viral Kohli and his wife Anushka Sharma are using their self-imposed isolation as a way to strengthen their bond.

Taking to Instagram, Anushka on Saturday shared a picture with Kohli with a caption that read: "Self-isolation is helping us love each other in all ways and forms." 


