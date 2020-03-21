Mahira Khan wants her fans to help daily wage workers amid coronavirus crisis

Mahira Khan on Saturday asked people to refrain from panic-buying amid coronavirus outbreak, urging them to be responsible by staying home and practicing social distancing.

In a video message posted on her Instagram, the actor also stressed the need to avoid panic-buying because it can create problems for people who don't have much money.

Apart from asking her fans to stay safe by washing their hands and building their immunity, the "Raees" star asked people to held daily wage workers and others "who will severely suffer during this time".

She also asked people to refrain from spreading unverified Whatsapp videos and article.

Here is what she has to say:

"Stay home. Stay healthy. Stay responsible.

A few things -

Stay home as much as possible. This can help the virus from spreading in a big way. Wash your hands. Build your immunity, lots of vit C. Help daily wage workers and others who will severely suffer during this time.

Refrain from spreading unverified Whatsapp videos and articles. Oh also, naming and shaming ain’t cool!

We are in this together. We will be responsible together. And fight this together. Ameen".