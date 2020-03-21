Humayun Saeed, Adnan Siddiqui undergo coronavirus tests

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
Humayun Saeed and Adnan Siddiqui went into self-isolation after they returned from the Unites States recently amid the coronavius outbreak.
The "Mere Paas Tum Ho" star on Saturday took to Instagram to share an update with his fans.
According to the actor, the duo is staying at a hotel and have taken coronavirus tests.
"Will be getting our reports back tomorrow insha Allah. We have no symptoms so far. Was worried a bit about the test but it went smoothly. Praying for everyone's safety!," the actor wrote in his Insta post accompanied by a picture.
