close
Sat Mar 21, 2020
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

Entertainment

Web Desk
March 21, 2020

Did 'Tangled' predict coronavirus? Here's the answer

Entertainment

Web Desk
Sat, Mar 21, 2020

Social media  is flooded with claims that  Disney's animated film "Tangled" predicted the outbreak of coronavirus.

The fans believes so only because a  character was locked away in  a town called  Corona. 

Taking to Twitter many social users posted clips of the movie in which Rapunzel spends her days locked away in a tower from the rest of the world in kingdom of Corona.

Earlier, when Hollywood actor Tom Hanks tested positive for the novel coronavirus, fans of "The Simpsons" pointed that the show had predicted the pandemic.

Latest News

More From Entertainment