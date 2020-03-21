Did 'Tangled' predict coronavirus? Here's the answer

Social media is flooded with claims that Disney's animated film "Tangled" predicted the outbreak of coronavirus.

The fans believes so only because a character was locked away in a town called Corona.

Taking to Twitter many social users posted clips of the movie in which Rapunzel spends her days locked away in a tower from the rest of the world in kingdom of Corona.



Earlier, when Hollywood actor Tom Hanks tested positive for the novel coronavirus, fans of "The Simpsons" pointed that the show had predicted the pandemic.