Robert Downey Jr. is eager to return as Iron Man, that too with a pay-cut

Marvel buffs undeniably went through major heartbreak following the events of Avengers: Endgame.

And it looks like it isn’t just the fans who are having a hard time dealing with the loss of our beloved Iron Man from the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

Hollywood star Robert Downey Jr. is now said to be willing to take a pay-cut to return to the MCU with more films, owing to his latest film Dolittle bombing at the box office.

According to We Got This Covered, the Dolittle actor also has another condition in order to make a comeback and that is bringing Tom Holland and Gwyneth Paltrow onboard as well.

It was further revealed that a cameo by Robert in the upcoming Black Widow prequel is not guaranteed.

“Dolittle bombing spectacularly at the box office in the wake of awful reviews has seen the actor become more reasonable when it comes to the financial terms of a new contract and he’s open to accepting less money for a return now,” revealed the report.