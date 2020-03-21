close
Sat Mar 21, 2020
Bollywood

Web Desk
March 21, 2020

Ananya Panday secret love life to finally be disclosed by Punit Malhotra

Bollywood

Web Desk
Sat, Mar 21, 2020
The question about whether or not Ananya Panday is seeing someone may finally be getting addressed

B-Town starlet  Ananya Panday has been a favourite of fans ever since she made her banging debut.

And while many are continuously looking to know more about what goes around in her love life, the actor has persistently avoided bringing that aspect of her life into public knowledge.

The question about whether or not the actor is seeing someone may finally be getting addressed soon by director Punit Malhotra who along with her an appearance on Zee Café’s upcoming episode of Starry Nights GEN Y.

The promo filled with ample exciting content also seemed to dish the details about the Student of the Year 2 actor’s love life. 

