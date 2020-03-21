Brace yourself: social distancing may be here to stay in the fight against the coronavirus

As the coronavirus pandemic spreads, the concept of social distancing has gained limelight as experts deem it to be a highly effective preventive measure.



However, for those who think the drastic measure may not last for long: brace yourselves, as the world seems to be in for the long haul as far as social distancing is concerned.

According to a report in The Telegraph, the UK government’s scientific advice is that social distancing measures should last until the end of 2020 if efforts to curb the spread of the virus are to bear fruit.

The Scientific Advisory Group for Emergencies has studied documents that suggest that lock-downs and social distancing may last for some time as ‘millions may already be infected’.

In a video, the publication gives examples of two people infected with the coronavirus.

One of them practices social distancing while the other goes on with their routine as per usual.

The video shows that the one who did not practice social distancing infected a great number of people by sharing commutes, workplaces and used utensils.

Meanwhile, the other person who switched their routine online infected almost zero persons.

Globally, 185 countries have already been affected by coronavirus pandemic.

The reports show that more than 11,000 people have died and more than 270,00 infected by the disease as it spreads rapidly to new territories.

The epicentre of the outbreak has now shifted to Europe, especially Italy, which is recording a rapid rise in new cases and deaths every day.