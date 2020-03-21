Meghan Markle’s royal departure is a ‘huge loss’ for Buckingham Palace

Meghan Markle’s marriage to Prince Harry has been celebrated with extreme positivity and welcomed by the global audience at large since it was first announced.

However, with only two years of matrimony under their belt, it appears as though the couple is prepared to uproot their lives to suit their personal preferences.

Royal commentator Richard Fitzwilliams commented on the royal exit during a conversation with Express uk. He revealed “As Megxit approaches, it is also a time of sadness.”

“Harry and Meghan have an intense dislike of the press but they should also remember the joy with which their engagement and then their marriage was greeted by both the people and the press in Britain and also around the Commonwealth.”

Meghan’s addition to the family made the British royal family more accessible in the eyes of the wider Commonwealth. “Meghan, a biracial American divorce was a charitable activist who championed women’s empowerment and equality and potentially had enormous appeal to the young."

“In the Commonwealth 60 per cent are under 30 and the majority are persons of colour who could now see the royal family as more representative both of a more diverse Britain and of the wider Commonwealth.”

Mr Fitzwilliams claims that Meghan’s strengths as an activist and fashion icon indicated, from the get go, that she would be “ideal partner for Prince Harry.”

He further went on to add, “Her articulacy, evident in her speech on women’s rights at the UN Women Conference and her activism, her opposition to sexism at the age of 11 became famous, as well as her status as a fashion icon, as an actress the red carpet was familiar to her. All these things tended to indicate she would be an ideal partner for Harry who is so keen to follow in Diana’s footsteps.”

Meghan, Mr Fitzwilliams believes was an exception from the very beginning, as she appeared to be someone well equipped for handling the social pressures which Prince Harry’s previous girlfriends could not.

He was quoted saying, “She would also be the perfect partner as he coped with the pressures of royal life and also, as he has told us, with mental illness. His former girlfriends couldn’t cope with the pressure of the limelight, but we thought Meghan could.”