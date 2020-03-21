close
Sat Mar 21, 2020
Bollywood

Web Desk
March 21, 2020

Alia Bhatt and sister Shaheen catch up with parents during coronavirus outbreak

Bollywood

Web Desk
Sat, Mar 21, 2020
Shaheen turned to her Instagram to share a picture of how she and Alia Bhatt are spending time together 

B-Town queen Alia Bhatt and her sister Shaheen Bhatt are always there to give us major sister goals.

And while the world practices and preaches social distancing and isolation, the Bhatt clan has found a new way to stay connected through technological advancements.

Shaheen turned to her Instagram to share a picture of how she and Alia are spending time together in quarantine and are staying connected to their parents, Mahesh Bhatt and Soni Razdan even through the geographical distance between them.

"We can't always be in the same room but we can still be together," Shaheen captioned the photo.

On the other hand, the Raazi actor also dropped a picture of herself in front of a sunset that came as subtle way to quell rumours about her breakup with Ranbir Kapoor as she credited the photo to her “ all time fav photographer RK.” 

