Prince Harry, Meghan Markle face flak after sharing Queen’s message on coronavirus

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry, who have quit royal duties for a new life, have received flak for sharing Queen Elizabeth’s message amid coronavirus pandemic.

In her message, the 93-year-old monarch urged the country to unite and play their role in staying safe and stopping the virus from spreading.

Shortly after the message was posted, Meghan and Harry shared Queen’s post without any caption and people flooded the comment section and criticised them.



The some of them have advised Harry to step up his efforts to look after the elderly relatives he left behind.

Another Instagram users told Meghan and Harry: “Look to her Majesty to see how it’s done !!!!!!!”

The comment read. “Please have a gesture towards the people of the UK in their hour of need."



Some users got little harsh and wrote: “They should not be delivering any kind of message from the Queen. They are no longer working royals. Don’t they get it?” an Instagram user wrote."

The Queen, who delivered a heartfelt statement and expressed her concern for the current pandemic, was reportedly forced to self isolate in Windsor Castle amid coronavirus fears.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex, who are currently living in Canada, have said they would use their social media account to share "accurate information and facts from trusted experts" and inspiring stories from around the world.







