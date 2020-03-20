close
Fri Mar 20, 2020
Entertainment

Web Desk
March 20, 2020

Ayeza Khan's daughter urges people to wash their hands in THIS adorable Insta post

Entertainment

Web Desk
Fri, Mar 20, 2020

Ayeza Khan  and her family  is practicing  self-quarantine as part of social distancing amid coronavirus outbreak.

Taking to Instagram, the actress on Friday shared multiple videos and photos of her family.

In one of the videos posted by Ayeza, her daughter Hoorain is seen creating awareness about the situation caused by the virus.

Hoorain urges people to wash their hands to stay safe from the COVID-19 that has killed thousands of people and affected thousands others.

