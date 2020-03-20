Ayeza Khan's daughter urges people to wash their hands in THIS adorable Insta post

Ayeza Khan and her family is practicing self-quarantine as part of social distancing amid coronavirus outbreak.

Taking to Instagram, the actress on Friday shared multiple videos and photos of her family.

In one of the videos posted by Ayeza, her daughter Hoorain is seen creating awareness about the situation caused by the virus.

Hoorain urges people to wash their hands to stay safe from the COVID-19 that has killed thousands of people and affected thousands others.

