Karachi man booked under cybercrime law for allegedly blackmailing minor girls, says FIA

KARACHI: A man was arrested for allegedly masquerading as a woman on social media and blackmailing minor girls after acquiring their images and videos, the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) said on Friday.



The alleged blackmailer was arrested from the metropolis' PECHS area, confirmed the FIA, adding that the man was operating fake social media accounts on his phone which were active at the time of his arrest.

The suspect posed as a woman on these fake accounts and lured girls into befriending him. After obtaining their pictures and videos, he used them to blackmail the minors, said the FIA.

"We have recovered photos and videos of girls from his mobile phone," the spokesperson added.

The FIA booked him for child pornography under the cybercrime law.

