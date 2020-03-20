Pakistan heading towards 'overall lockdown' for two weeks over coronavirus: Dr Firdous

ISLAMABAD: Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Information and Broadcasting Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan said Friday evening that Pakistan was heading going towards a two-week "overall lockdown" due to the coronavirus pandemic as the number of positive cases continue to rise in the country.

Dr Firdous made the disclosure during Geo News' programme 'Naya Pakistan' where she said that the government was in the process of making important decisions relating to overseas Pakistanis and international flights. Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah was also part of the meeting via video link where the decisions were taken, she revealed.

According to the special assistant, the decisions would be announced by the Aviation and National Security Divisions.