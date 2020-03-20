Seven dead in Quetta mine blast

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
QUETTA: At least seven were left dead, three injured in a blast that took place at a coal mine in the city's Diagri area on Friday, rescue personnel confirmed.
The rescue personnel said that the blast occurred due to a 'methane' gas leak, adding that the injured were shifted to a hospital.
At least 20,000 labourers are employed in 2,500 mines across Balochistan, according to government sources. Fatalities in the coal-mining sector in the country are commonplace, highlighting the need for better labour protection.
QUETTA: At least seven were left dead, three injured in a blast that took place at a coal mine in the city's Diagri area on Friday, rescue personnel confirmed.
The rescue personnel said that the blast occurred due to a 'methane' gas leak, adding that the injured were shifted to a hospital.
At least 20,000 labourers are employed in 2,500 mines across Balochistan, according to government sources. Fatalities in the coal-mining sector in the country are commonplace, highlighting the need for better labour protection.