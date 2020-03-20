Saba Qamar wants fans to donate money to those in need during coronavirus outbreak

Saba Qamar on Friday took to Instagram to share her thoughts on the crisis caused by the coronavirus outbreak.



While the actress urged people to help those in need, she also lauded the doctors and other medical staff who are treating the patients across the world:

Below is her Instagram post:

"Dear world, we are in a situation where we need to be together to fight this pandemic. #Covid19 is growing rapidly and we have to play our part.

So what to do now? Well, the part we can play is to self quarantine and contain ourself at our places. By this we are doing great favour to the humanity! We just not have to protect ourselves but our community as well. While doing that don't forget those in need, we all can help them by donating a little amount to the people who cannot sit back home without working, so if we pay them some amount they can also save themselves and their families from this serious issue that we are facing right now. A huge round applause to all the doctors around the globe for serving the patients and still working for all of us, let's all just help them by sitting back at our homes and maintaining the social distance. A little precaution can save us from a big trouble."