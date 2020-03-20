Kanika Kapoor in complete quarantine after tested positive for Coronavirus

Indian singer Kanika Kapoor and her family are in complete quarantine after she was tested positive for coronavirus 10 days after returning from UK.



The 41-year-old singer took to Instagram to share the sad news 10 days after she returned to Indian from a UK trip.

She wrote, “Hello everyone, For the past 4 days I have had signs of flu, I got myself tested and it came positive for Covid-19.

My family and I are in complete quarantine now and following medical advice on how to move forward. Contact mapping of people I have been in touch with is underway as well.”

“I was scanned at the airport as per normal procedure 10 days ago when I came back home, the symptoms have developed only 4 days ago.”



“At this stage I would like to urge you all to practice self-isolation and get tested if you have the signs”, the singer said.

“I am feeling ok, like a normal flu and a mild fever, however we need to be sensible citizens at this time and think of all around us.

We can get through this without panic only if we listen to the experts and our local, state and central government directives.

Wishing everyone good health.”