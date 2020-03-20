Under PM Imran, NCC to mull over coronavirus situation in Pakistan

ISLAMABAD: The National Coordination Committee (NCC), under Prime Minister Imran Khan, will mull over the situation in the country after a significant rise in coronavirus cases across Pakistan.



The NCC will meet on Friday in Islamabad, with high-level officials present for debriefing.

The committee was established to oversee operations and coordinate efforts regarding coronavirus in Pakistan.



The meeting will discuss the implementation of the decisions taken at the earlier meetings of the committee, Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi has said in a recent statement.

The foreign minister said that China overcame the threat from the coronavirus as its people implemented the government’s instructions religiously.

He emphasised that the Pakistani people need to follow suit and unite in the face of this challenge.

FM Qureshi requested people to take the precautionary measures seriously in order to stay safe against the coronavirus.

The meeting comes in the backdrop of Pakistan reporting more than 450 cases as of Friday, with three casualties.

The latest death was confirmed in Karachi today, with coronavirus cases in Sindh crossing 250.



