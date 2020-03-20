Princess Beatrice to play role of ‘acting monarch’ owing to COVID-19 pandemic

COVID-19 has taken apart world peace in a frenzy ever since it began spreading. Since then, all international organizations have advised citizens, from across the globe, to protect the immunocompromised and elderly in particular.

With the virus reaching the UK in full force, the government has announced self-quarantine explicitly for the elderly, aged above 70-years-old.

In case the Queen and her husband, who are well over 70, are included in this quarantine then, her duties as a monarch will be handled by the five Counselors of State. However, Royal Central reveals that the virus might force the Regency Act of 1937 to create a sixth Counselor. Currently the five counselors are the Duke of Edinburgh, the Prince of Wales, the Duke of Cambridge, the Duke of Sussex and the Duke of York.

In a situation where the Queen is unable to carry out duties on her own, two or more Counselors of State are to be present at one given time.

Prince Charles will have to be excluded from the lineup as he himself is over 70. Prince Andrew and Prince Harry could theoretically still take on the role of acting monarch; however, it would turn out rather controversial in the eyes of the public.

Thus, as this lineup includes four people who are in the line of succession, Princess Beatrice of York might be given the role for the time being, even though she is officially ninth in line for the throne.

It is highly imperative to have such a contingency member in place in case the Queen might have to relinquish her duties for health reasons.