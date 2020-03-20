Amitabh Bachchan clarifies what quarantine is teaching him about housekeeping

Amitabh Bachchan’s self-quarantine has been reportedly been teaching him the true essence of housekeeping and all the nitty gritty details that go into the process.

Previously, Amitabh Bachchan had tweeted a picture of a hand with the words ‘home quarantine’ stamped on it, however it appeared to have incurred a bit of backlash as media and fans began speculating the picture was from the actor’s own hand.

In an attempt to set the record straight Ambitabh took to his personal blog and wrote, “So the ‘hand’ of indelible ink, that found its way on my social media became Breaking news on the Tv channels the entire day ... and concerned friends called in to give me courage and hope and determined to send me the good health bulletins each hour.”

He went on to say, “I am well ... the hand picture is of someone else ... I was merely trying to inform all that the technology is working to safe guard those quarantined to stay at home and if someone were to encounter any one with the ink mark, to tell them to isolate themselves .. it is not my hand neither is it a deliberate effort to bring malign .. its just that media needs fodder .. else it dies.”

The star concluded by saying, “House keeping has become the daily routine for all , I am presuming .. and suddenly you discover what all actually goes through in the domestic administrations of building a home and keeping it happy and prosperous and functional .. not to say that this be the very first time it is being done .. no sireeee .. it has been the active course many a times before, but just that in the times and the climes of these days of immense vulnerability, it feels different.”