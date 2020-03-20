Anil Kapoor ‘will talk about’ Arjun Kapoor’s impersonation of him ‘later’

Anil Kapoor’s iconic acting style has given birth to a large amount of mimicry artists over the years, but one of them is closer to the actor than many might believe.

It was Arjun Kapoor recently who took his own jab at copying Anil Kapoor’s style and as a result of his powerful delivery, left the audience in fits of laughter over his impression.

A video of the scene set the internet a blaze. The video in question was taken from a chat show with Parinneti Chopra where she and Arjun were promoting this new film Sandeep Aur Pnky Faraar.

During the course of the interview, Parineeti Chopra encourages Arjun to try his hand at the impersonation from the award winning film Slumdog Millionaire.

Arjun could be heard saying, “Welcome to Slumdog Millionaire! Chaiwala.” As soon as the video clip began circulating the internet, Anil caught wind of it and retweeted the post with a caption that left fans in fits of laughter. Anil wrote, “Chachu @arjunk26 we will talk about this later Love you!! @sidkannan Thank you!!"



