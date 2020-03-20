Rangoli Chandel opens up on her reason for using social media

Rangoli Chandel recently came out about nepotism and how she has no interest in being “a pain for nepos” regardless of enjoying perks in Bollywood due to her sister Kangana.

However, Rangoli made sure to assert yet again how she is merely on social media because “Kangana never tells her side of the story.”

She revealed her thoughts on Twitter after a user accused her of being a “pain in the [expletive] of the Nepo gang.”







