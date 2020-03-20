Hugh Jackman shuts down NYC cafe over COVID-19 pandemic

Hugh Jackman, Wolverine actor recently made headlines , when he shut down his New York café for safety reasons following the global self-quarantine practice rolling out, for he believes it was reportedly “the right thing to do.”

According to the Economic Times, the actor believes his action was ‘essential’ for the health and safety of both his customers and staff.

The X-Men star further requested everyone to take necessary precautions when out and about. According to reports the actor believes that this pandemic has ushered in a ‘tough’ time for those affected by the outbreak and as a result of that, he and his wife will also be donating the sum of $1 million towards feeding Americans and Canadians via food banks.

The pandemic has stolen the livelihood of a large number of workers who rely on daily income to make ends meet.