Meghan Markle does not want Harry losing touch with his family even after exit

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry may have bid adieu to the British royal family but the two are still very much looking to maintain their ties.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex returned to their new home in Canada, following a tumultuous trip to the UK where they wrapped up their final royal engagements, and now the couple is already planning their next visit.

While their son Archie stayed back in Canada while they visited the UK, a source revealed to HollywoodLife that the two will be making a visit once again so Archie could meet his great grandmother.

The source went on to add: “Meghan wants Harry to remain close to his family. There’s no question about that. It’s been a tough time but at the end of the day he still loves his family and that won’t change and hasn’t changed.”

“He has always been close to his grandmother and he very much wants her to have time with Archie, he loves seeing them together. It was sad they couldn’t bring Archie over on their trip but it was the sensible choice and everyone understood. They do want to go back as soon as they can to remedy that though. They would love to take Archie back in the summer and spend time with her at Balmoral,” the insider added.

“Right now they can’t make any real plans though, things are too uncertain. But when they can safely take Archie back for a visit they will,” it was revealed further.

The couple that recently stepped down from their royal duties is currently staying in a mansion situated in Vancouver Island in Canada.