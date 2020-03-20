Prince Harry urged to return to the UK amid COVID-19 pandemic

As a result of COVID-19's rapidly growing grasp, the world has been thrown into a frenzy. Consequently, social media users have begun constantly advising Prince Harry to return to the UK, even if it means leaving his wife and son behind for the time being.

According to accounts by hundreds of users on Instagram, the recent public service message updated by Prince Harry and Meghan shows “no compassion” and is merely a “gibberish” concoction of a “word salad.”

The major brunt of the anger began getting directed at Prince Harry and Meghan soon after the Queen issued an official statement. She detailed, "as Philip and I arrive at Windsor today, we know that many individuals and families across the United Kingdom, and around the world, are entering a period of great concern and uncertainty.”

"We are all being advised to change our normal routines and regular patterns of life for the greater good of the communities we live in and, in particular, to protect the most vulnerable within them.”

The Queen went onto say, "At times such as these, I am reminded that our nation’s history has been forged by people and communities coming together to work as one, concentrating our combined efforts with a focus on the common goal."

As a result of this statement, social media users flocked to Prince Harry on social media, advising him to return to the UK, in an attempt to take care of his elderly grandparents, in this pandemic infested period.

Some social media users questioned Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's philanthropic sincerity in this age of crisis as "Prince William is sending care packages" while the former royals "are sending inspiring stories."

