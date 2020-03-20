Coronavirus: US urges citizens to avoid all international travel, return if possible

WASHINGTON: The United States on Thursday warned against any international travel due to the coronavirus pandemic and advised citizens to come home if possible.

The Trump administration has upgraded its already dire warning to Americans against all international travel as the coronavirus outbreak spreads.

"The Department of State advises U.S. citizens to avoid all international travel due to the global impact of COVID-19,” it said in the new advice. “In countries where commercial departure options remain available, U.S. citizens who live in the United States should arrange for immediate return to the United States, unless they are prepared to remain abroad for an indefinite period. US citizens who live abroad should avoid all international travel."



Upgrading its travel alert to the highest possible level, the State Department said that Americans who do not return "should be prepared to remain abroad for an indefinite period."

