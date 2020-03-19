Mehwish Hayat comforts fans with THIS message as Pakistan battles coronavirus

Mehwish Hayat on Thursday took to Instagram to encourage people of Pakistan amid the coronavirus outbreak that has infected hundreds of people.

The actress shared a picture with a caption that was intended to reassure her fans that the nation was united to defeat the deadly virus.



While asking her fans to "play it safe", the "Punjab Nahi Jaon Ge" actress said it was the time for some much needed self reflection and resilience.

"We are all in this together," she wrote.

Check out her Insta post below:







