Thu Mar 19, 2020
Entertainment

Web Desk
March 19, 2020

Mehwish Hayat comforts fans with THIS message as Pakistan battles coronavirus

Thu, Mar 19, 2020

Mehwish Hayat on Thursday  took to Instagram to encourage people of  Pakistan amid the coronavirus outbreak that has infected hundreds of people.  

The actress shared a picture  with a caption that was intended to reassure her fans  that the nation was united to defeat the deadly virus.

While asking her fans to "play it safe", the "Punjab Nahi Jaon Ge" actress said it was the time for some much needed self reflection and resilience.

"We are all in this together," she wrote.

Check out her Insta post below:



