Ellen DeGeneres is making random calls to kill boredom caused by social distancing

Ellen DeGeneres is practising quarantine after cancelling her shows amid the coronavirus outbreak.



Several days after being in isolation,the popular TV show host now seems a little bored.

But, Ellen has found the perfect way to have fun; calling up all celebrity buddies.

The Ellen DeGeneres Show host recently took to her Instagram where she shared a video of her calling up Justin Timberlake and Jessica Biel.

In the video, Ellen asks the Sexy Back singer, "Justin, yep. What you doing?" to which he replies "nothing".

When Ellen asks Jessica what she's up to she replies the same as her husband.

Timberlake then hangs up on Ellen saying "Okay, call me in an hour,".