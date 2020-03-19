Mahira Khan to entertain fans with content saved in her phone as nation battles coronavirus

Mahira Khan is regarded as one of the best actress in the Pakistani film industry, who has received accolades from her fans with her stellar performances in renowned films.

As the nation battles coronavirus amid cancellations, postponements and disruptions, with people going into self-isolation, the actress intends to entertain them by sharing content from her cell phone with an aim to make them feel good in this time of distress.

In an Instagram post, Mahira on Thursday announced to share the "feel-good content" which she has saved in her mobile phone with her fans.

The actress posted a video of country's renowned poet late Munir Niazi reading his iconic "Hamesha Dair Kar Deta Hoon" at a TV show.

"Going to be sharing some stuff saved in my phone.. some old photos, some random ones, some poetry, a little bit of feel good content while we all practice self quarantine. Munir Niazi’s - Humesha dayr kar deta hun. Never ever gets old," she captioned the video.







