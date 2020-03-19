close
Thu Mar 19, 2020
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

Entertainment

Web Desk
March 19, 2020

Mahira Khan to entertain fans with content saved in her phone as nation battles coronavirus

Entertainment

Web Desk
Thu, Mar 19, 2020

Mahira Khan is regarded as one of the best actress in the Pakistani film industry, who has received accolades  from her fans with her stellar performances in renowned films.

As the nation battles coronavirus amid cancellations, postponements and disruptions,  with people going into self-isolation,   the actress  intends to entertain them  by sharing content from  her cell phone with an aim to make them feel good in this time of distress. 

In an Instagram post, Mahira  on Thursday announced to share the "feel-good content" which she has saved in her mobile phone with her fans.

The actress posted a video of country's renowned poet late Munir Niazi reading his iconic "Hamesha Dair Kar Deta Hoon" at a TV show.

"Going to be sharing some stuff saved in my phone.. some old photos, some random ones, some poetry, a little bit of feel good content while we all practice self quarantine. Munir Niazi’s - Humesha dayr kar deta hun. Never ever gets old," she captioned the video.



Latest News

More From Entertainment