Thu Mar 19, 2020
Entertainment

Web Desk
March 19, 2020

Humayun Saeed, Adnan Siddiqui return from US, announce to self-isolate amid coronavirus outbreak

Humayun Saeed and  Adnan Siddiqui on Thursday  landed in Karachi but decided not to leave for their homes from the airport.

 The actors said they would self-isolate together amid coronavirus outbreak.

Taking to Twitter , Humayun revealed that he and Adnan have decided to self-isolate themselves.

"Mere Paas Tum Ho" star wrote, "We both are going to close ourselves in a room for a few days".


