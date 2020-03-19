Humayun Saeed, Adnan Siddiqui return from US, announce to self-isolate amid coronavirus outbreak

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
Humayun Saeed and Adnan Siddiqui on Thursday landed in Karachi but decided not to leave for their homes from the airport.
The actors said they would self-isolate together amid coronavirus outbreak.
Taking to Twitter , Humayun revealed that he and Adnan have decided to self-isolate themselves.
"Mere Paas Tum Ho" star wrote, "We both are going to close ourselves in a room for a few days".
