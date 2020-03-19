Coronavirus outbreak: Pakistan seals Wagah Border for 14 days

Pakistan on Thursday sealed Wagah Border with India as a preventive measure to halt the spread of coronavirus in the country.

According to a notification by the interior ministry, the border will be closed for 2 weeks.



Border closure is in the interest of both Pakistan and India, the notification added.

The moves comes after the number of confirmed coronavirus cases hit 329 in Pakistan.

On Wednesday, the country reported its first death from coronavirus, both from Khyber Pakhthunkwa.

The first victim was a 50-year-old from Mardan who had recently returned from Umrah.

“The patient had developed fever, cough and breathing difficulty and tested +ve for corona virus. Contacts are being screened," Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Health Minister Taimur Khan Jhagra said.

The second was a resident of Hangu.

"Sadly, a second patient in LRH Peshawar, a 36-year-old, from Hangu, has also passed away, from the Corona Virus," Jhagra said.