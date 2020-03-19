Priyanka Chopra gives update after day eight of self-isolation

As COVID-19 fear grows, multiple luminaries have been practicing and preaching self-isolation and social distancing and encouraging everyone to do the same.

In a video message, Priyanka Chopra stepped forward to keep her fans in the loop about her time in self-isolation and how she is dealing with the situation at hand.

“I hope you are all safe out there. I just wanted to come in and say hello! This is such an insane time and all of our lives have been completely turned upside down and it feels like, something out of a movie, but its not. Nick and I have been home for the last week and this is day 8 of self-isolation for us,” she said.

“We have always had such crazy schedules and had so many people around us all day and all of a sudden, this being our reality, it just feels crazy. I am sure all of you feel the same way. We are taking all recommended precautions right now, we are safe, we are healthy, we are practising social distancing,” she added.

In another post, the actor wrote: “There are so many other things to stock up on right now. Please look out for each other and the people who are most at risk for #Covid19.”