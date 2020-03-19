Princess Beatrice’s royal wedding to include intimate gathering

Princess Beatrice and fiancé Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi’s wedding continues to get delayed with each set date however it appears the couple have put their foot down and will instead host a small and private affair to commemorate their union.

According to a report by the Daily Mail, Princess Beatrice will instead host her wedding in a private gathering of only “a small group of family and friends.”

The news comes straight through Buckingham Palace where it was revealed that Princess Beatrice and her fiancé wished not to take any unnecessary risks in light of the growing COVID-19 pandemic wrecking havoc