close
Thu Mar 19, 2020
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

World

Web Desk
March 19, 2020

Princess Beatrice’s royal wedding to include intimate gathering

World

Web Desk
Thu, Mar 19, 2020
Princess Beatrice’s royal wedding to include intimate gathering. Photo: britishheritage

Princess Beatrice and fiancé Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi’s wedding continues to get delayed with each set date however it appears the couple have put their foot down and will instead host a small and private affair to commemorate their union.

According to a report by the Daily Mail, Princess Beatrice will instead host her wedding in a private gathering of only “a small group of family and friends.”

The news comes straight through Buckingham Palace where it was revealed that Princess Beatrice and her fiancé wished not to take any unnecessary risks in light of the growing COVID-19 pandemic wrecking havoc

Latest News

More From World