Alia Bhatt to Deepika Padukone: what Bollywood is up to in times of coronavirus

The world is currently slowing its pace and stepping back away from red zones and into the safety of their homes as the coronavirus pandemic surges.

Bollywood celebrities too have been practicing and preaching social distancing and self-isolation while also giving in a few tips on how to stay sane within the bounds of four walls and negativity hovering all over the globe.

Alia Bhatt turned to Instagram giving a tip to her fans on how they can make the best of their time while quarantined as she shared a picture of a book and added the caption: “stay home & .... finish a book.”

Apart from that, Saif Ali Khan too was spotted delving into literature as Kareena Kapoor Khan on her freshly-launched Instagram dropped a glimpse of her husband reading in their home’s study.



Deepika Padukone on the other hand, is taking productivity to the next level during the COVID-19 times as she a shot of her indulging in her self-care routine.



Katrina Kaif too has been keeping fans in the loop about how things are going at her end as she stepped in front of her phone camera and showed her fans that she isn’t just an ace actor but is just as exceptional at singing.









