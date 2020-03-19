Priyanka Chopra gushes over husband Nick Jonas’s personality

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas are well known as a dynamic duo due to their relationship dynamic and how it has left many fans in awe.

Regardless of their busy schedules the couple make sure to make time for each other. During a conversation with Furstenberg, Priyanka was quoted saying, “We make sure that we find time for each other because both of us have crazy careers right now."

"So we have to fly to each other wherever in the world we are. I go to his shows. He comes to my set. And it’s so refreshing and incredible to see a guy who Is confident enough in himself where he has the ability to say, ‘I will be the wind beneath your wings.'”

In an attempt to explain Nick’s personality, Priyanka stated, “You end up marrying someone who is like your father and Nick is someone who is the life of the party just like my father. He will always have friends around him. He makes people laugh, is super thoughtful, conscientious and kind. I do feel like I ended up marrying a version of my dad. He feels empowered when he sees me empowered. That’s very rare.”